Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $107.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,242. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

