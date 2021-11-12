Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.70% and a negative net margin of 3,218.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 40,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,399. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.