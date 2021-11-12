Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,218.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS.

HSDT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,399. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSDT shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

