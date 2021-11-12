Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

