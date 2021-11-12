Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Acquires $18,461.49 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L. Shimer acquired 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $18,461.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 156.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 800,605 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

