Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Acquires $18,461.49 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L. Shimer acquired 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $18,461.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
