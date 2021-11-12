HEROcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $69,648.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $69,648.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

