Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $99.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. Hess has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

