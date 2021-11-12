HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC set a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

TSE:HEXO traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.21. 4,384,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.17. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

