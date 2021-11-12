Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 2,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,204. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.