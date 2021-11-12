HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireQuest had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 61.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 96,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

