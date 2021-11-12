HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $35.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.