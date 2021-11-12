HM Payson & Co. Has $42,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $201,237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 139.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

