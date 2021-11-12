Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group stock traded up C$1.29 on Friday, reaching C$45.31. 1,084,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,404. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$27.20 and a twelve month high of C$46.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.7500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

