HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded at Wedbush

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.