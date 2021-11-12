Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

