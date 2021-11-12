Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $317,477.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,916,930.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

