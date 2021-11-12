Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading 18% Higher

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) rose 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.