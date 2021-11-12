Huobi BTC Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $5.80 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $63,828.87 or 1.00233763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,918,064% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79853182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00071660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.51 or 0.07204011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,895.39 or 1.00338224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

