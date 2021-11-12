HUSD (HUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $259.12 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. HUSD has a market cap of $259.12 million and approximately $150.69 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00223605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 258,855,080 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

