Hush Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,292.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. Hush has a market cap of $917,940.68 and approximately $2,292.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.56 or 0.00308055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00152944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00101753 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005301 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 224.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

