Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s previous close.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

