Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hydrofarm Holdings Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

HYFM traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 929,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 965.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.