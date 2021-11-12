HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

HYRE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HyreCar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HyreCar by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 137,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HyreCar by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

