HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
HYRE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
HYRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HyreCar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.
About HyreCar
HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.