IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given Buy Rating at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Shares of IBG opened at C$13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.86. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.79.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

