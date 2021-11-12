IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.50

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 22407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm has a market cap of C$426.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.86.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

