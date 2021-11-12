iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 200,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

