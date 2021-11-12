IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

IDA stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

