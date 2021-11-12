Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Ideal Power has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $108,007. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

