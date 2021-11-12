Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%.
Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Ideal Power has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $108,007. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
