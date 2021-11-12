Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

In related news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $48,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 189,592 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

