II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million to $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.98 million.II-VI also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.93.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,086. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

