Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 33.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $385.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.65 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

