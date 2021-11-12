IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Announces Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%.
IMAC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -1.85. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAC. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
IMAC Company Profile
IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.
