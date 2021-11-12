IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Announces Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%.

IMAC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -1.85. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAC. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of IMAC at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

