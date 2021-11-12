imbrex (REX) Market Cap Reaches $106,981.48

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00224523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

