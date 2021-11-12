IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

IMI stock remained flat at $$48.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

