Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Inari Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,666. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.38 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inari Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Inari Medical worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

