Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFNNY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
IFNNY stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
