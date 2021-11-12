Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFNNY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

IFNNY stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

