Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. 96,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,577. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

