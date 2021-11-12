ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

