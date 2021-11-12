Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a one year low of $70.69 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

