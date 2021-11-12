Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) PT Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Shares of INBX stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. Analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 269,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.