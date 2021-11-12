Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) PT Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of INBX stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 269,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.