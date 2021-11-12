Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares were down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 23,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 729,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.