Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Buys 1,075 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson bought 1,075 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $10,932.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 23.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth about $541,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

