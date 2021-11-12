Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Buys 1,075 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson bought 1,075 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $10,932.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.07.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 23.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Bogota Financial Company Profile
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
