Insider Buying: Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Insider Purchases 1,097,000 Shares of Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) insider David Hersham bought 1,097,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$159,065.00 ($113,617.86).

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States, Australia, and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project comprise 346 mining claims covering an area of 220 square km located in Alaska.

