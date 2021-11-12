Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,537.50.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.
- On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,060.42.
- On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,429.45.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $1,672.87.
Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 4,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,124. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.66.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
