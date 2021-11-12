Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $1,672.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 4,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,124. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. Analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

