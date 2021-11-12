Insider Selling: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Sells $22,880.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP James J. Gartner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $22,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTBI stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

