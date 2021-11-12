Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells 722,600 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. 3,138,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,645. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

