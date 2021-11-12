Insider Selling: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Insider Sells 1,130 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $24,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Tali Chen sold 403 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $8,841.82.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. 787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $531.32 million, a P/E ratio of -156.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

DSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

