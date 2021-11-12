Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Sells 1,934 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FISV stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. 3,679,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,204. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

