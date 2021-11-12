Insider Selling: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells 16,414 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $402,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Kremen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $182,900.00.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 1.68. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.