Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 2,213 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $695,855.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $314.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.41 and a 12 month high of $323.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Morningstar by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

